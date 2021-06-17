1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Equities analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report sales of $19.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $75.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.15 million, with estimates ranging from $72.70 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $211.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.