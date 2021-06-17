1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,743 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of 1Life Healthcare worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,649 over the last three months.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

