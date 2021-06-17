$186.71 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $186.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,484,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 252,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,858. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

