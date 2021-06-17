18,069 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $284,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $410,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at $1,448,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at $450,000.

Get Arrival alerts:

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99. Arrival has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

ARVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.