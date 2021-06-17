1,598,711 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,598,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Celsius by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 572.87 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

