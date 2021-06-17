$137.35 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $137.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

ACLS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 108,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,044. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

