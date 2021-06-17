1,362 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.