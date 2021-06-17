-$1.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $227.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

