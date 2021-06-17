$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.67. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

