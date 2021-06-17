$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $0.88. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,335,633 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $255.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.86 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

