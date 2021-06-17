$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

BECN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,575. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

