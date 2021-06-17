$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 851,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,035. The Timken has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

