$0.85 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

