$0.72 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 8,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

