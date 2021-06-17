$0.46 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.