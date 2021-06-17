$0.42 EPS Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

