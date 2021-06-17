-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

Several research firms have commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 3,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

