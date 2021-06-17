$0.36 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.58. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

