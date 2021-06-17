$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. 6,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $439,435,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

