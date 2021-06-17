-$0.23 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 858.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.