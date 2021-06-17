$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BEDU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,084. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

