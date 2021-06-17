$0.17 EPS Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,330 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -173.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.