$0.17 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

EVRI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 908,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,362. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 229,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

