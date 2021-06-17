-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%.

IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $2.37 on Friday. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

