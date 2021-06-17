-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

USWS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.