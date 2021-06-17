$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $300.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

