-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,964 shares of company stock worth $16,480,724. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $162.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

