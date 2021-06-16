Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $51.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.