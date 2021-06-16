ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

SRTTY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

