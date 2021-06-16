ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in May

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
SRTTY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.
ZOZO Company Profile
