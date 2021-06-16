ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 3.8%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 23,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,109,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1,189.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,989,069.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,666,243 shares of company stock worth $75,457,608. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

