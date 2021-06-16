Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds Sells 9,186 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 9,186 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.47, for a total transaction of $3,219,417.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,417.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00.

ZM opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.