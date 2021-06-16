Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $495,892.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

