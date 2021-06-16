Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $804.69 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $804.69 or 0.02084600 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $779,544.26 and approximately $402.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00756347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.07638781 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

