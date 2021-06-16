Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

ZNTL opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $561,019.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,432. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

