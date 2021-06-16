Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 13th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,087.0 days.

Zalando stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68. Zalando has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

