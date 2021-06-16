Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novan in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

