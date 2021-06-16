Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get iQIYI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.