Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -616.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

