Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

