Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Hold

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

ESCA traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 46,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,542. Escalade has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $314.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

