Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

DGICA stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $476.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

