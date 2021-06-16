Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRT. B. Riley raised their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in StarTek by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in StarTek by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.38. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

