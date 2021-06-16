Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.56. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,037. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

