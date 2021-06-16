Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.45 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.