Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $63.82.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.