Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.17. Provident Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.