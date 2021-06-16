Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 32,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

