Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

