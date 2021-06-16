Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

