Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post $105.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.62 million to $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $384.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DCOM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

